Tracksters make strong showings

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team continues to live its season in the fast lane.

Last Saturday at the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League meet, the MDI boys finished in second place with 88 points, behind Brewer High School with 125 points. Rounding out the remaining six teams were Hermon High School, 61, Orono High School, 58, Ellsworth High School, 42, Washington Academy, 30, Sumner High School, 12, and Mattanawcook Academy, 6.



Warning: ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given in /home/eareachm/public_html/wp-content/plugins/yet-another-related-posts-plugin/classes/YARPP_Cache.php on line 465

Related Posts MDI boys track comes in first

MDI boys take first

MDI boys finish first : ksort() expects parameter 1 to be array, object given inon line

MDI’s Griffin Maristany finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.14 seconds, followed closely by teammate Liam Higgins in 54.13 seconds.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Higgins, Josh Bloom, Matt Perconti and Jose Chumbe took first place in 1:39.30, followed by Orono’s Tony Manev, Braeden Selby, Josiah Grace and Jacob Fandel in 1:40.94.

In the 800-meter relay, Bloom ran a time of 2:00.04 to finish in second, behind Fandel, who came in first in 1:58.95.

Head Coach Bradley Witham noted that Bloom’s goal is to run that event in less than two minutes.

“Sub-2 has been his goal all season long, and even though he was disappointed he didn’t make that this week, he is still going to work hard to meet that goal,” said the coach, who noted that running the 800-meter in less than two minutes is a difficult task for any runner.

Maristany took second place in the 200-meter dash in 24.23 seconds. Finishing first was Oneko Lowe of Washington Academy in 23.58.

Deandre Reid tied for second place in the high jump with Andrew Zapsky of Hermon with a length of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Nicholas Reznick, Calvin Partin, Stephen Grierson and Stanley Grierson finished second in the 4×800-meter relay in 9:41.01. Brewer’s Nick Luce, Asa Honey, Nate Henry and Jon Donnelly took first in 9:12.41.

With one more regular season meet remaining, the Trojans are gearing up for the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Championships and the state championships.

“I feel really good about where we are,” said Witham. “Everyone’s performances are improving, and we have had some personal bests and facility records.”

The coach said the boys and girls have trained aggressively throughout the season and are now focused on speed work to help finish out each event strong.

“Heading into states, I think our training speaks for itself in the results we are getting,” said the coach.

Witham pointed to the team’s increasingly fast times as to its success during the regular season.

“We’ve had some awesome things happen for our team and gotten some good accolades.” Witham said. “It shows us we are in the right direction. We want everyone to peak at the same time, to be the fastest they can be at the end of the season.”

MDI girls

MDI’s Ashley Anderson continues to dominate her events. She came in first place in the 55-meter dash in 7.52 seconds, followed by Lia Johnson of Brewer in 7.62.

Witham said Anderson is inching closer to meeting the girls’ Class A indoor track record for the 55-meter dash of 7.22 seconds, which was recorded in 2012 by Alexis Dickinson of Brunswick High School.

“[Anderson] is getting really close, and remember, she is a junior not a senior, so she has time,” Witham said.

Lily Turner and Allyson Bender of MDI came in fifth and sixth place, respectively. Turner finished in 8.14 seconds and Bender in 8.34 seconds.

Anderson also took the top spot in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.03 seconds. Katherine O’Brien of Orono finished second in 28.01 seconds.

Anderson finished in second place in the 400-meter dash in 1:04.83, behind Brewer’s Maria Low in 1:03.

In the 800-meter run, Zoe Olson took first place with a time of 2:31.82. Kiona Osterlin of Ellsworth came in second in 2:35.87.

Olson finished second in the 1-mile run in 5:49.32, behind Rebecca Lopez-Anido of Brewer in 5:46.16.

The MDI 4×200-meter relay team of Turner, Olson, Bender and Marissa Springer finished in second place in 2:02.55. Brewer’s Low, Cassandra Brown, Hannah Hopkins and Ashlee Vilasuso took first place in 1:57.22.

In the team’s only field event, Dorothy Lemoine came in second place in the shot put with a throw of 28 feet, 11 inches. Lilly Blakeman of Brewer threw for 30 feet, 6.75 inches to take first place.

Senior Tia Tardy, who usually competes in the 800-meter and 200-meter dash or 1-mile run, did not compete on Saturday. Witham would not comment on Tardy’s absence or her status for the upcoming meets.

The team’s final meet of the regular season will be held at the University of Maine at Orono on Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 3:40 p.m.

The Penobscot Valley Conference Championships will be held at the University of Maine in Orono on Friday, Feb. 10, 3:30 p.m.