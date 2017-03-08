Track standouts compete at NEs

ROXBURY, MASS. — Members of the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track-and-field team competed Saturday in the New England Interscholastic Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center here.

Ashley Anderson, Tia Tardy, Josh Bloom, Jose Chumbe, Liam Higgins, Griffin Maristany and Noah Hutchinson qualified for the regional meet at the Class B state championship meet on Feb. 25 at Bates College.

Tardy placed second in the girls’ one-mile run with a time of 4:57.18, which was more than six seconds faster than her state meet time. Finishing in first place was Nikki Merrill of Portsmouth, R.I., in 4:56.09.

In the boys’ high jump, Hutchinson placed eighth overall with his best jump of 6 feet, one inch.

Maristany came in 16th place in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:26.52 and finished 17th in the 300-meter dash in 37.77 seconds.

The boys’ 4×200-meter relay team, made up of Higgins, Maristany, Bloom and Chumbe, took 19th place with a time of 1:37.27.

Anderson ran in the 55-meter-dash trials with a time of 7.16 seconds, well ahead of her state championship time of 7.53 seconds.

Next up for Tardy and Higgins is the New Balance Nationals this weekend at the Armory in New York, N.Y.

Tardy will run the one-mile, while Higgins will compete in the 400-meter dash.