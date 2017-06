Track standouts

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School track-and-field team members Ally Bender, Lydia DaCorte, Ceileigh Weaver, Erin White, Josh Bloom, Luke Mitchell and Drew Rich were named to the Penobscot Valley Conference Senior All-Academic team.

These graduating seniors have had at least seven semesters with a grade point average of 90 percent or better.

MDI athletes also were named to the PVC Large School All-Conference Outdoor Track Team.

Girls’ first team: Ashley Anderson, 200-meter dash; Tia Tardy, 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run; Bender, Adriana Novella, Tardy, DaCorte, 4×400-meter relay; Zoe Olson, Olivia Watson, Katelyn Osborne, DaCorte, 4×800-meter relay. Girls’ second team: Anderson, 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash; Olson, 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run; Lily Turner, Grace Rodick, Novella, Bender, 4×100-meter relay.

Boys’ first team: Griffin Maristany, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash; Noah Hutchinson, high jump; Giovanni McKenzie, triple jump; Liam Higgins, Hutchinson, Bloom, Maristany, 4×400-meter relay; Bloom, Thorin Smith, Oliver Johnston, Higgins, 4×800-meter relay. Boys’ second team: Hutchinson, 400-meter dash; Higgins, 800-meter run; Elijah Joyce, 110-meter hurdles; Bloom, 300-meter hurdles; Rich, high jump, long jump; Chris Farnsworth, long jump, triple jump, javelin.