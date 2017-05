BANGOR — The Mount Desert Island High School outdoor track-and-field team is set to take on Bangor High School, Hampden Academy and Penquis Valley High School at Bangor High School on Friday, May 12, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The following Friday, May 19, is the Hancock County Meet at Ellsworth High School, where the Trojans will face local rivals Ellsworth, George Stevens Academy, Bucksport High School and Sumner Memorial High School beginning at 3:30 p.m.