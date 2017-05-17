Tourney postponed

BAR HARBOR — Due to course conditions at Kebo Valley Golf Club, the second annual Island Connections Driving for Rides Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, May 22, beginning at 1 p.m.

The tournament is sponsored by The First and First Advisors. Gross and net prizes will be awarded.

Participating golfers will play 18 holes of golf with cart, goodie bag, barbeque dinner and a chance to win one of many raffle items donated by the greater Mount Desert Island area business community. The hole-in-one prize is a 2017 Buick Encore provided by Darling’s Auto Mall.

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness and funds for this volunteer-driven organization. Island Connections provides free transportation and other services to seniors and people with disabilities from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands to enhance their independence and quality of life by using its core group of dedicated volunteers.

Contact Island Connections at [email protected] or 288-4457.