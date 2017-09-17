Tennis tourney

BAR HARBOR — A team assembled by the Small Animal Clinic in Ellsworth, captained by Alan Toothaker, won the 13th annual Maine Seacoast Mission Open Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Northeast Harbor Tennis Club.

The tournament proceeds benefit the Mission’s EdGE youth development program, which runs after-school, in-school and summer programs in Washington and Hancock counties.

In the tournament semifinals, the Small Animal Clinic won over the Harbor Seals. And R.H. Foster’s team beat the EdGE team. In the finals, R.H. Foster lost to the Small Animal Clinic.

This was the Small Animal Clinic’s fourth straight mission tournament win.