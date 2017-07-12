Wednesday - Jul 12, 2017
Brandon Abasolo, at left, passes the baton to Team Crab Salad teammate Sam Jackson during the Fourth of July Around MDI Relay last Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY OF CROW ATHLETICS

Team Crab Salad breaks relay record

July 12, 2017 on Running & Cycling, Sports

BAR HARBOR — Team Crab Salad took first place and recorded a new course record in the 15th annual Fourth of July Around MDI Relay hosted by Crow Athletics last Tuesday.

The team of six runners finished the 61.97-mile race in 6 hours, 49 minutes and 5 seconds, supplanting the 2011 course record of 7:05:54 set by the Maine-iacs.

Bret Scofield, Brandon Abasolo, Sam Jackson, Brianna Wolfson and Sam Blackshear won the race with an average pace of 6:36. The course features nine legs that range from 4.12 miles to 9.05 miles. Teams ranged from three to nine participants each.

The runner-up team was the New England Patriots in 7:33:51 and an average pace of 7:19. The six-runner team was made up of Robby Morache, Wes Danforth, Bette Clark, Jeff Perry, Eric Nickel and Andrew Tiemann.

Finishing third was the three-runner team FRNY Rose Buds, whose three runners, Dan Ferguson, Dennis Ng and David Lin, finished the race in 7:58:36 with an average pace of 7:43.

The first Around MDI Relay was held on July 4, 2002, and is famous for using Barbie dolls as relay batons.