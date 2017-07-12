Team Crab Salad breaks relay record

BAR HARBOR — Team Crab Salad took first place and recorded a new course record in the 15th annual Fourth of July Around MDI Relay hosted by Crow Athletics last Tuesday.

The team of six runners finished the 61.97-mile race in 6 hours, 49 minutes and 5 seconds, supplanting the 2011 course record of 7:05:54 set by the Maine-iacs.

Bret Scofield, Brandon Abasolo, Sam Jackson, Brianna Wolfson and Sam Blackshear won the race with an average pace of 6:36. The course features nine legs that range from 4.12 miles to 9.05 miles. Teams ranged from three to nine participants each.

The runner-up team was the New England Patriots in 7:33:51 and an average pace of 7:19. The six-runner team was made up of Robby Morache, Wes Danforth, Bette Clark, Jeff Perry, Eric Nickel and Andrew Tiemann.

Finishing third was the three-runner team FRNY Rose Buds, whose three runners, Dan Ferguson, Dennis Ng and David Lin, finished the race in 7:58:36 with an average pace of 7:43.

The first Around MDI Relay was held on July 4, 2002, and is famous for using Barbie dolls as relay batons.