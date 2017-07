BAR HARBOR — Tia Tardy, who last month graduated from Mount Desert Island High School, was named to the girls’ All-State Track Team.

The cross-country, indoor and outdoor track standout won the indoor state title last spring in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 1.14 seconds.

Tardy will attend Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., starting this fall as a member of its cross-country and track teams.