Tia Tardy when she signed to run for Bucknell University. Tardy has been named Patriot League Rookie of the Week. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Tardy honored

September 16, 2017

BAR HARBOR — Former Mount Desert Island High School runner Tia Tardy was named the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Week on Sept. 6 after a solid showing at the Bucknell University’s Bison Open on Sept. 1.

Tardy, who graduated from MDI in June, finished with a time of 14 minutes, 30 seconds, claiming the race’s runner-up spot.

During her time at MDI, Tardy set records in both cross-country and track. She previously had run for Mattanawcook Academy and Orono before transferring to MDI for her senior year.

