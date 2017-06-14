Tardy breaks state record

NORWELL, Mass. — Mount Desert Island High School track standout Tia Tardy set the all-time, all-conference state record in the 800-meter run Saturday at the New England Interscholastic Track & Field Championship Meet in Norwell, Mass.

Tardy finished the final individual race of her high school career in fourth place overall with a time of 2 minutes, 9.64 seconds.

Tardy, along with Zoe Olson, Katelyn Osborne and Lydia DaCorte, set a new school record in the 4×400-meter relay, finishing 11th overall with a time of 9:41.74.

The boys’ 4×800-meter team, made up of Josh Bloom, Owen Mild, Noah Hutchinson and Griffin Maristany, also put a new school record on the books with a 16th-place finish and a time of 3:28.76.

Bloom, Thorin Smith, Oliver Johnston and Liam Higgins finished the 4×800-meter relay 24th overall in 8:27.49.

Hutchinson placed ninth overall in the high jump with a reach of 6 feet, while Maristany blazed to 20th place in the boys’ 400-meter dash in 51.79 seconds.

Croix Albee competed in the shot put and came in 24th overall with a toss of 44 feet, 7 inches.

The final meet of the school year was a jewel in the MDI High School track-and-field program’s crown, which saw the boys take second place in the outdoor track-and-field championship last month and the Class B indoor track-and-field states last winter.

The girls’ team came in third in the state this spring at the outdoor championships and was runner-up in the Class B indoor track-and-field championships.