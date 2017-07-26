Sunrise Trail victory

ELLSWORTH — A group of five high school cross-country standouts won the 87-mile Down East Sunrise Trail Relay race from Ellsworth to Eastport in 11 hours, 32 minutes and five seconds.

The recent high school graduates – Josh Bloom of Bar Harbor, Paul Casavant of Hampden, Josh Lombardo of Westbrook, and Ben Breton and Jeremy Bennett of Windham – ran 16 legs at an average of 6:45 minutes per mile.

The runners up were Kris Garcia, Kayla Buck, Jennifer VanDongen, Jeremy Dougherty, Brad Eslin, Chris Holt, Aaron Long and Tobin Peacock in 11:38:41.

In third place was the team made up of Nick Brown, Andrew Kephart, Wes Danforth, Laura Anderson, Andrew Tiemann, Josh Torrance and Sam Burrill in 11:59:52.

Twenty-six teams made up of four to eight runners competed in the relay beginning on the evening of Friday, July 21, at the head of the Down East Sunrise Trail and finished on Saturday, July 22, at the end of the trail in Eastport.