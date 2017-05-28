Sugarloaf marathoner

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Judson Cake of Bar Harbor finished second in the Sugarloaf Marathon Sunday with a time of two hours, 35 minutes and 41 seconds, just behind defending champion P.J. Gorneault of Caribou in 2:32:07.

Leah Frost of Portland, a two-time Mount Desert Island Marathon winner, finished first for the women in 2:49:54.

Michael Westphal of Cranberry Isles crossed the finish line along with Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson of Freeport in 3:12:21. The two raised more than $7,000 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.