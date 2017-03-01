All-star game set for Saturday

HERMON — Senior basketball players from the Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ and girls’ teams will participate in the Big East Senior All-Star game at Hermon High School on Saturday, March 4.

The girls’ game begins at 1 p.m. and will be followed by the presentation of Big East awards and the boys’ game.

Maya Watras will play on the girls’ Red Team coached by Blake Smith of Foxcroft Academy and Abbe Miller will play on the Royal Team, headed by Chris Cameron of Hermon.

Riley Swanson will play on the boys’ Red Team coached by MDI’s Justin Norwood. Russell Kropff will play on the Royal Team led by Mark Reed of Hermon.