WELLS — The 23rd annual statewide Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest is underway. Students in grades K-12 are invited to create designs featuring ducks, geese or swans in their natural habitats. Designs are judged in four age categories, with awards for first, second, third places and honorable mentions. Entries must be received by March 25.

On Saturday, March 25, all contestants are invited to attend a celebration at the LL Bean store in Freeport.

The Maine Best of Show entry will compete with contest winners from other states in a national competition in Washington, D.C. to determine the winner of the Federal Junior Duck Stamp. Proceeds from the sale of the $5 stamps will support conservation education through awards and scholarships for students, teachers and schools.

Modeled after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual Federal Duck Stamp competition, the Junior Duck Stamp contest is part of an educational curriculum that teaches students about waterfowl, the importance of wetlands and habitat conservation. Proceeds from the sale of Federal Duck Stamps protect wetlands through land acquisition by the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Contest rules and entry forms are currently available for download at www.fws.gov/juniorduck. For more information, contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge at 646-9226.