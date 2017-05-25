Crusaders outlast MDI

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ varsity tennis teams fell to John Bapst at home Tuesday in a close, hard-fought contest.

The Bapst girls won 3-2. Ellie Bridgers fell to Crystal Bell 8-6 at first singles. Delaney Smith topped Florentine Keil 8-2, and India Janes stayed ahead of Becca Johnson for an 8-5 win. First doubles team Rachel Jacobs and Emily Banks lost 8-4, and second doubles Maggie Collins and Rachelle Swanson fell 8-3.

In boys’ doubles, September Murray and Gabe Michael rallied from an early deficit to challenge Tien Duong and Tom Carmack, but the Bapst side took the set 8-5. Ryan Kelly and Max Craigo fell 8-2.

Teddy Geary nabbed the days’ only win, in boys’ singles, pulling ahead of Fabian Erbach 8-4. Drake Janes fell to Darren Hanscom 8-2, and Jimmy Carroll lost to Paul Branch 8-2.

MDI at Old Town

Both the MDI teams defeated Old Town High School last Thursday in Old Town.

The MDI girls topped the Coyotes 3-0, while the Trojan boys won 3-1.

The only singles set played by the girls was between India Janes of MDI and Megan Grindle of Old Town. India Janes topped Grindle 8-7.

In first doubles, Banks and Collins beat Kyra Armitage and Hannah Swedberg 8-6, and Swanson and Bailey Cust topped Izzy Ward and Emily Pomeroy 8-0.

On the boys’ side, Alex Blackie of Old Town topped Drake Janes 8-6 in first singles. In second singles, Carroll continued his winning streak, beating Caleb Braley 8-2. Michael of MDI fell to Jake Cyr 9-7.

MDI’s doubles teams won each of their sets.

Kelly and Craigo beat out Nick Feero and Jacob Harrison 8-5 in first doubles, while Lanvin Estacio and Jasper McLaughlin beat Jay Theriault and Keenan Lee 8-1.

MDI at Washington Academy

MDI split with Washington Academy last Wednesday night in East Machias. The MDI girls won 4-1, while the boys fell 3-2.

The girls from MDI swept all three singles sets.

Bridgers defeated Cameryn Farnsworth 8-4, while Delaney Smith topped Sara Johnson 8-2, and India Janes beat Libby Kalloch 8-2.

In first doubles, Banks and Collins defeated Amber Sprague and Maggie Hood in at tie-breaker, 9-8 (7-2).

Cust and Izzy Wellman-Webster of MDI fell to Elsa Lopez and Tereza Hajkova of Washington Academy in second singles 8-2.

For the boys, Drake Janes of MDI fell to Yontz Sutton 8-5 in first singles.

Carroll topped Manuel Sanchez of Washington Academy 8-3 and Geary defeated the Raiders’ Zach Arin 8-1.

Both of Washington Academy’s doubles teams beat out MDI.

Eric Smith and Joey Moore beat MDI’s Michael 8-5 in first doubles, while Ian Squire and Finn Sude defeated Craigo and Estacio 9-7.

Bridgers and India Janes are set to play in the first round of the Maine Principals’ Association singles match at Colby College in Waterville on Friday, May 26, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Penobscot Valley Conference doubles tournament is set for Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln.