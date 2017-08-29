Cake claims NEH Road Race victory

MOUNT DESERT — Nearly a decade after his last Northeast Harbor Road Race, Judson Cake is back on top once again.

The 39-year-old Cake finished the 40th running of the race Saturday with a time of 26 minutes, 41 seconds to win the event for the first time since 2008. His time was 1:26 better than that of the next runner, Ellsworth’s Andrew Kephart.

With his victory, Cake tied Andy Beardsley for the most Northeast Harbor Road Race victories with four. Beardsley won the races three times in a row from 1997-99 and added another win in 2001.

Bryant Perkins was the second runner from Mount Desert Island to reach the finish line, which he crossed in 31:09 for an eighth-place finish. Nedicus Maximus of Great Cranberry Island and Jeff Perry of Mount Desert rounded out the top 10 with times of 31:20 and 31:35, respectively.

For the women, Katrina Linscott of Seal Cove, 28th overall, crossed the finish line first, shoulder to shoulder with Robin Clarke of Ellsworth. Both were logged with a time of 36:57. When two runners cross at the same instant, race officials determine which place to assign each runner.

Matt Homich, a Bar Harbor native who won the 2015 and 2016 editions of the race, did not run this time around. A total of 115 runners competed in the race.

40th Annual NEH 5 Mile Road Race/Walk

Race Results provided by Sub5 Track Club

Place, Name, Town, Time

1. Judson Cake, Bar Harbor, 26:41

2. Andrew Kephart, Ellsworth, 28:07

3. Nicholas Thompson, Brooklyn, NY, 28:08

4. Erik Knickerbocker, Hampden, 29:32

5. Evan Merchant, Beals, 29:53

6. Isaiah Westphalen, Boston, MA, 30:01

7. Peter Williams, Lubec, 30:21

8. Bryant Perkins, Bar Harbor, 31:09

9. Nedicus Maximus, Great Cran, 31:20

10. Jeff Perry, Mount Desert, 31:35

11. Kris Garcia, Trenton, 32:08

12. James Westphalen, Boston, MA, 32:22

13. Sean Dacus, Conway, MA, 33:07

14. Jason Cerilli, Sullivan, 33:08

15. Bob Strout, Salisbury, MA, 33:32

16. Roland Pott, Trenton, NJ, 34:04

17. Jay Hass, Philadelphia, PA, 34:30

18. John Olsen, Chestnut Hill, MA, 34:35

19. Douglas Lake, Palm Beach, FL, 34:47

20. Zac Gilholley, Bar Harbor, 34:59

21. Robert Jordan, Ellsworth, 35:29

22. Ken Wich, Belfast, 35:44

23. Ben Kimball, Greenfield, MA, 36:12

24. Michael Westphal, Cranberry Isl, 36:12

25. Paul Kaup, Brooklyn, NY, 36:35

26. Bob Gashlin, Falmouth, 36:39

27. Daniel Roberge, Kingston, NH, 36:45

28. Katrina Linscott, Seal Cove, 36:57

29. Robin Clarke, Ellsworth, 36:57

30. Brian Henkel, Mount Desert, 37:48

31. Jamie Shiff, New York, NY, 37:54

32. Tony Santiago, Columbia Falls, 38:07

33. Andrew Bauer, Gladwyne, PA, 38:24

34. Suzanne Reynolds, Concord, NJ, 8:30

35. Nick Aquallella, New York, NY, 8:35

36. Tricia Brown, Cherryfield, 38:58

37. Michael Hughes, New York, NY, 38:58

38. William McCabe, New York, NY, 39:04

39. Tia Parady, Portland, 39:08

40. Daniel Fox, New York, NY, 39:11

41. Janet Feldman, Brooklin, 39:18

42. Anthony Crossman, Ellsworth, 39:27

43. Tucker Boynton, Concord, MA, 40:02

44. Bryan Zavestoski, Bar Harbor, 40:18

45. Kim Shire, Brewer, 40:22

46. Ashley Santerre, Columbia Falls, 40:27

47. Stephen Whalen, Bernard, 40:49

48. Lisa Kearns, Franklin, 40:59

49. Tom Kirby, Ellsworth, 41:03

50. Thomas Murphy, Ellsworth, 41:08

51. Christopher Heel, Mount Desert, 41:25

52. Olivia Johnson, Mount Desert, 41:31

53. Jean Johnson, Mount Desert, 41:31

54. Mark Brzeziuski, Alexandria, VA, 41:39

55. Pasco Aliaro, New York, NY, 42:00

56. Jessica Dacus, Conway, MA, 42:05

57. Shannon Westphal, Ellsworth, 42:15

58. Renee Hall, Portland, 42:17

59. Todd Buckwalter, Bryn Mawr, PA, 42:32

60. James Kearns, Franklin, 43:12

61. Jennifer Brodie, Lubec, 43:31

62. Susan Kolakowski, Mount Desert, 43:34

63. Michael Madell, Bar Harbor, 44:02

64. Scout Boynton, Concord, MA, 44:28

65. Johanna Boynton, Concord, MA, 44:28

66. John Boynton, Concord, MA, 44:28

67. Lloyd Harmon, Ellsworth, 44:51

68. Hannah St. Amand, Bass Harbor, 46:19

69. John Brown, Mount Desert, 46:37

70. Cathleen London, Milbridge, 46:53

71. Hope Rowan, SWH, 47:08

72. Harper Sibley, Rye, NY, 47:54

73. Bryson Brodie, New York, NY, 48:28

74. Margot Werner, Brooklyn, NY, 48:52

75. Tyler Schiff, New York, NY, 49:07

76. Gan Scott, New York, NY, 49:07

77. Elizabeth Williams, Hancock, 49:32

78. Grace Houghton, South Portland, 49:38

79. Lisa Nitze, Seattle, WA, 49:49

80. Andi Miner, Machias, 50:51

81. Richard BulmanvNew York, NY, 51:03

82. Esther Nitze, Jersey City, NJ, 51:12

83. Bailey Bishoff, Ellsworth, 51:44

84. Kym Kilgour, Hampden, 51:45

85. Jenel Thurlow, Bar Harbor, 51:56

86. Christy Clark, London, UK, 52:06

87. Mary Hartt, Hampden, 52:06

88. Jeff Dalrymple, Surry, 52:26

89. Mark Brood, Cherry Hill, NJ, 52:35

90. Shep Brown, NEH, 52:51

91. Disty Pearson, NEH, 53:16

92. Svetlana Zill, Brooklyn, NY, 53:20

93. Rachel Fenton, Seal Harbor, 54:31

94. Robin Emery, Lamoine, 55:36

95. Dawn Carroll, SWH, 55:56

96. Matilda Allen, Cranberry Isl, 56:12

97. Molly Brown, NEH, 56:33

98. Tina Holt, South Portland, 57:32

99. Betsy Chapman, Hampden, 57:32

100. Joan Kleinman, Lexington, MA, 58:20

101. Rita Mounayar, Coatesville, PA, 58:20

102. Bob Hartley, Mount Desert, 1:02:30

103. Dorothy Feeley, Bar Harbor, 1:03:06

104. Karen Girard, Bernard, 1:04:05

105. David Goodrich, Houlton, 1:05:30

106. Allan Kleinman, Lexington, MA, 1:11:20

107. Erin Quigley, Portland, 1:12:06

108. Sydney Rockefeller, Seal Harbor, 1:16:43

109. Tamara Goodrich, Houlton, 1:20:19

110. Martina Mitchell, Fort Myers, FL, 1:20:20

111. Elizabeth Trask, Saugus, MA, 1:20:21

112. Stephanie Zavala, Trenton, 1:22:03

113. Karen Knowlan, Cherry Hill, NJ, 1:25:56

114. Suzanne McCullagh, NEH, 1:28:00