Cadillac to Katahdin run

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — To celebrate the historic connections between the Acadia and Katahdin regions, runmdi.org members are ‘virtually running’ 200 miles from Cadillac to Katahdin starting Aug. 15 and concluding Dec. 9.

The course includes the live Mount Desert Island Marathon, Half & Relay and Millinocket Marathon & Half courses.

Registered participants track their daily miles (honor system) and log their miles on the race map and pages online. Daily miles can be backdated.

“It’s super fun, and you can earn an amazing one-of-a-kind Cadillac to Katahdin Medallion (plus an optional collector’s edition of the Acadia Centennial Medallion) no matter where in the world you are,” organizers said.

The event is sponsored by AcadiaOnMyMind.com and RunMDI.org to help the nonprofits Friends of Acadia, Our Katahdin and Millinocket Memorial Library. Visit: www.runmdi.org.