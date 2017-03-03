MDI boys defeat Wells 59-39 for state title

AUGUSTA –The varsity boys’ basketball team made MDI High School history Friday night after defeating Wells High School 59-39 for the Class B state championship title for the first time in the school’s 49-year run.

The 19-3 Trojans never let go of the lead and were ahead by 10 points or more throughout most of the game.

MDI jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter. The team put up 14 more points in the second quarter while holding Wells to eight points for a halftime score of 27-15.

The Trojans expanded their lead into the third quarter and it started to become clear to MDI players and fans that victory was on the horizon.

Wells zeroed in on MDI in the final frame, narrowing the Trojans’ lead to 47-34 with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

But the Trojans weren’t going to let anything stop them from taking home the gold ball. They quickly reversed the momentum to widen their lead for a final score of 59-39.

Andrew Phelps led the Trojans in scoring with 16 points, while Graham Good put up 15 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Wells’ Owen Berry scored a team high of 14 points.

The Trojans were seemingly able to nail every basket they shot while the full-court press defense kept the Warriors away from their basket. Throughout these past three tournament games, MDI’s defense did not allow a team to score more than 40 points.

MDI players said this was a game they had prepared for all season. Not because they were focused on a state championship win, but because they were focused on getting better in the next game and the next.

“We were prepared and we worked hard all week and it really showed,” said Phelps. “We knew exactly what they were doing on offense and defense and it showed in our play.”

Following the game, MDI fans, parents, coaches and even some Wells affiliates shared in the earnestly ecstatic MDI players and coaches.

“It’s crazy,” said Riley Swanson. “To go out on top is awesome.”