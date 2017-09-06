Soccer openers

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ soccer teams fell in tough road contests against the Hermon Hawks on Saturday.

The girls’ team kept the game close throughout and held Hermon to a 3-0 win — a markedly better defensive performance than that of the 6-0 defeat MDI suffered in last year’s season-opening game. Cassia Barnes had 29 saves for the Trojans in the loss.

On the boys’ side, MDI nearly took Hermon to overtime but fell to a 1-0 defeat. The Trojans also were scheduled to face two-time defending Class C champion Washington Academy on the road Wednesday afternoon.

The girls’ team faces Washington Academy on the road today, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m., and both teams play their openers at home against Old Town on Saturday, Sept. 9. The girls’ game will be held first at 11 a.m., and the boys’ game will follow it at 1 p.m.