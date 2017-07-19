BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA is hosting the Challenger Sports soccer camp from July 31 to Aug. 4, for players ages 3-14.

The First Kicks session for preschoolers ages 3-4 is from 1-2 p.m. Mini Soccer for ages 5-6 is from 1-2:30 p.m. Players ages 7-14 can sign up for a half-day session from 9 a.m. to noon.

The cost for MDI YMCA members is $75 for First Kicks; $90 for Mini Soccer and $145 for the half-day. The registration fee for nonmembers is $100 for First Kicks; $120 for Mini Soccer and $180 for the half-day.

Register online at www.challengersports.com.

For more information, contact the MDI YMCA at 288-3511.