Skate park grand opening set

BAR HARBOR — After years and years of effort by a group of dedicated parents, teens and citizens, an official grand opening ceremony for the Mount Desert Island Skatepark is set for Sunday, June 25, from 1-3 p.m., when the park will be given officially to the town of Bar Harbor.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the state-of-the-art concrete skate park, which is designed to be used by those who enjoy scooters, inline skating, BMX bikes, skateboards and roller skates. Along with ramps and jumps, the park features raised railings, banked turns and jumps designed to mimic the rolling terrain of Mount Desert Island. Granite benches highlight the local history of stone cutting.

The park was designed by Brad Siedlicki of Pillar Design Studios. The footprint of the skate park, built on a raised area of gravel on the town’s athletic field across Park Street from the MDI YMCA, is 8,775 square feet.

On Sunday, there also will be food and music.

The rain date is Sunday, July 2, from 1-3 p.m.

The MDI Skatepark Association has been working for years to raise funds for the park while negotiating agreements with contractors, builders and multiple memorandums of understanding with the town.

Skateboarders already have been enjoying the skate park, as construction of the ramp was recently completed. The MDI Skatepark Association is still raising funds for the $3,500 needed to complete the landscaping and donor pathway.

For more information, visit the MDI Skatepark Association Facebook page or www.mdiskatepark.org.