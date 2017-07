Sharks take bite out of competition

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Swimmers from the Mount Desert Island YMCA Sharks swim team competed last weekend in the Maine Swimming Inc. International Championships here.

Finley Smith took first place in the girls’ 10 and under 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 40.39 seconds.

The boys’ 10 and under team made up of Caden Braun, Wyatt Braun, J.J. Cistone and Sebastian Cullen finished first in two events.

The boys took the top spot in the 200-meter freestyle relay in 2:50.67 and finished first in the 200-meter medley relay in 3:19.12.

MDI swimmers placed in the top eight in numerous events and placed eighth overall out of 23 teams from Maine, Massachusetts, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario.

Maine Swimming Inc. International Invitational

Girls 10 & under

400-meter freestyle

Finley Smith, 6:02.51.

50-meter breaststroke

Finley Smith, 44.73.

100-meter breaststroke

Finley Smith, 1:40.39 Peighton Skeate, 1:50.58.

200-meter IM

Finley Smith, 3:13.27.

Girls 11-12

400-meter medley relay

Lily James, CassieLyn Willis, Gracie Parker, Peighton Skeate, 6:54.70

Boys 10 & under

100-meter backstroke

Caden Braun, 1:31.6

50-meter breaststroke

Caden Braun, 45.82

100-meter breaststroke

Caden Braun, 1:45.91

50-meter butterfly

Caden Braun, 41.55

100-meter butterfly

Caden Braun, 1:42.00

200-meter individual medley

Caden Braun, 3:14.51

200-meter freestyle relay

J.J. Cistone, Wyatt Braun, Caden Braun, Sebastian Cullen, 2:50.67

200-meter medley relay

Sebastian Cullen, J.J. Cistone, Caden Braun, Wyatt Braun, 3:19.12

Boys 12 & under

400-meter freestyle relay

Caden Braun, Sebastian Cullen, J.J. Cistone, Sam York, 5:59.15

Boys 13-14

1500-meter freestyle

T.J. Willis, 19:41.05

Boys 14 & under

200-meter freestyle relay

T.J. Willis, Sam Schleif, Cody Parker, Julian Walls, 2:07.67

400-meter freestyle relay

T.J. Willis, Julian Walls, Parker Cody, Sam Schleif, 4:40.07.

400-meter medley relay