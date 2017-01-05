Season high for Shaw

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — Stonehill College freshman and Mount Desert Island High School Class of 2016 alumna Kelsey Shaw had the best basketball game of her college career during Stonehill’s Dec. 31 matchup against home team Long Island University – Post.

Although the Skyhawks ultimately fell 70-82 to the Pioneers, Shaw led Stonehill with a season-high 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 2-for-6 from beyond the arc, with a season-best six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench.