BAR HARBOR–The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club held its annual mini-golf tournament at Pirates Cove Adventure Golf last weekend.

The event raised more than $5,000 in funds for the Park Street Playground project. Work on the playground is expected to begin later this year.

Tim Searchfield and Peter Nicholson each won individual championships. The R.L. White and Son-Thirsty Whale team won the team title.