ROCK STAR … A runner reaches a hand-off point at the Town Hill Fire Station during last Friday’s Rock Lobster Relay, a race that started at the ball fields in Bar Harbor and ended in Portland. Dozens of teams made up of 12 runners each raced down the Maine coastline. In exchange for helping operate transition areas such as the one in Town Hill, charities such as the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and Serendipity Resale Clothing Boutique benefited from donations. PHOTO COURTESY OF CARRIE JONES