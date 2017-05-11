Rain extends ball seasons

BAR HARBOR — After numerous postponements due to the seemingly endless rain since the beginning of the baseball and softball season this spring, the Maine Principals’ Association announced on Monday that the high school ball season will be extended until Friday, June 2.

The last day for regular season games is generally set for May 31 and teams would need permission from the MPA’s sports chairman to reschedule games within the last three days of the season.

Schools are now permitted to make scheduling changes without board approval until June 2. The baseball and softball playoffs are still scheduled to begin June 6, with championships on June 17.

As of this week, Mount Desert Island High School’s final softball and baseball games of the season are scheduled for 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Ellsworth High School.