Practice range eyed at Kebo

BAR HARBOR — A proposed practice range at Kebo Valley Golf Club here will get a boost this weekend from a 100-hole hike fundraiser in which four golfers will play five complete rounds plus 10 extra holes.

Kebo pro Peiter DeVos, assistant pro Eric Morris, Mount Desert Island High School varsity golf Coach Jon Nicholson and middle school golf Coach Wyman Tapley will begin their 25-mile, 100-hole hike at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the ninth hole and will finish up around 8:30 p.m. on hole 18.

The fundraiser will benefit the Acadia Youth Sports-sponsored practice range, which is to be constructed near the overflow parking area.

The practice range will feature eight to 10 bays where golfers can practice their short or long games while hitting into a net.

“Our primary goal will be young player development, whether that’s kids coming in at age 6 or at the high school varsity level,” said DeVos.

Kebo members also will be able to use the practice range. DeVos said it is necessary as youth golf on the island gains in popularity.

“As the junior program has grown over the past 10 years, we’ve needed something for those players,” said the pro. “We have clinics and practices, and we are limited because of the impact of those clinics on play at the course.”

So far, Acadia Youth Sports and Kebo have raised about half of the $45,000 needed to complete the project.

The proposed groundbreaking date is this fall for summer 2018 use.

One hundred holes in one day is quite a feat even for the most formidable golfers.

“I’m icing up already,” he said.

Donations to the practice range are fully tax deductible and forms can be found at Kebo or by contacting Acadia Youth Sports.