Practice range eyed

BAR HARBOR — Acadian Youth Sports and Kebo Valley Golf Club are partnering to raise money for a practice range in order to promote youth golf on Mount Desert Island.

To kick off the fundraiser, Kebo golf pro Peiter DeVos, assistant pro Eric Morris, MDI High School varsity golf Coach Jon Nicholson and middle school golf Coach Wyman Tapley are playing a 100-hole hike from dawn until dark on Saturday, July 22.

The foursome will walk 25 miles and play 100 holes to benefit the practice range.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent to Acadian Youth Sports at P.O. Box 656, Bar Harbor, ME 04609, or attention Peiter DeVos, Kebo Valley Golf Club, 136 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.