Thursday - Sep 21, 2017
Runners turn the corner at the foot of Main Street in the 40th annual Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Half Marathon hosted by the Mount Desert Island YMCA Saturday morning. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES

Portalatin wins half marathon

September 21, 2017 by on Running & Cycling, Sports

BAR HARBOR — Rico Portalatin of Milo was the winner of the 40th annual Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Half Marathon hosted by the Mount Desert Island YMCA Saturday morning. Portalatin finished the course through Acadia National Park in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 23 seconds, five seconds ahead of the runner-up, Hancock County’s own Andrew Kephart.

With his time of 1:18:28, Kephart improved by two minutes on the course from last year, when he finished in fourth place.

Melissa Donais of North Andover, Mass., was the first female finisher with a time of 1:33:33. Zach Gilhooley of Bar Harbor was the first MDI resident to cross the line. His time was 1:36:44.

Heavy fog lay over the course, which includes several steep hills on its way from Main Street around Eagle Lake and back to the town athletic fields.

The course was walked or run by 315 people. The youngest was 17-year-old Sophia DeSchiffart of Cherryfield, who clocked in at 1:58:15, and the oldest was John Helm of Bar Harbor, 72, who maintained an 8:51-per-mile pace to finish with a time of 1:55:58.

Peter Williams of Lubec finished first in the 5K with a time of 19:01. Kevin Schneider of Bar Harbor took second place with 19:38. The first female finisher was Heather Tiscia, 32, of Conshohocken, Pa., with 21:48.

The 5K had 85 participants, including 10-year-old Amelia VanDongen of Bar Harbor, who finished 26th overall with a time of 28:34, and 11-year-old Tomas Waite of Trenton in 36th with a time of 31:00.

 

YMCA Fall Half Marathon

Top 50 finishers

1        Rico Portalatin     1:18:22.64  Milo

2        Andrew Kephart  1:18:27.81  Ellsworth

3        Glen Mays  1:19:31.78  Lexington, KY

4        Robert Ashby       1:20:49.26  Brunswick

5        Kyle Dunn  1:21:33.83  West Lebanon, NH

6        Erik Knickerbocker        1:22:54.42  Hampden

7        Dan Parker 1:26:13.96  Cumberland Center

8        Ty van der Linden         1:27:28.57  Cambridge, MA

9        Bryant Perkins     1:28:02.04  Bar Harbor

10      Jacob Brady         1:28:36.19  Cape Elizabeth

11      Edz Lamy   1:32:38.02  Beverly, MA

12      Matthew Mace     1:33:30.70  Arnold, MD

13      Melissa Donais     1:33:33.26  North Andover, MA

14      Allen McGonagill 1:36:23.51  Cambridge, MA

15      Zachary Gilhooley         1:36:43.69  Bar Harbor

16      Kim Voyles 1:36:44.79  Douglas, GA

17      Denten Robinson 1:36:53.37  Mesa, AZ

18      Rebecca Richardson       1:36:54.24  Blue Hill

19      Emily Birchby      1:39:21.44  Yarmouth

20      Jennifer Rush       1:39:23.55  Gorham

21      Paul Brennan       1:40:25.22  Sutton, MA

22      Tim Harkins         1:41:02.49  Bath

23      Carrie McCusker  1:41:15.37  Cape Elizabeth

24      Rick Franklin       1:42:36.74  Atlanta, GA

25      Leslie Scheffers    1:42:38.15  Portage, MI

26      Tammy Slusser    1:42:39.39  Monroeville, PA

27      Danielle Dunn      1:42:41.40  West Lebanon, NH

28      Logen Zimmerman         1:44:09.69  Brookline, MA

29      Greg Mills   1:44:45.30  Bellaire, MI.

30      Brian Henkel        1:44:57.31  Mount Desert

31      Carrie Monaco     1:45:04.17  Mars, PA

32      Michael Westphal 1:45:24.48  Cranberry Isles

33      Tim Burns  1:45:51.09  Bangor

34      Brad Stickley       1:45:58.31  Columbus, OH

35      Sarah Malmut      1:45:59.97  Syracuse, NY

36      Drew Galvin         1:46:14.55  Dedham, MA

37      Mark Hanna         1:47:08.01  Athens, GA

38      Laura Anderson   1:47:57.87  Bar Harbor

39      John Underwood  1:48:52.81  Londonderry, NH

40      Lee Morris  1:49:29.11  Houston, TX

41      Diane Brennan     1:50:06.98  Sutton, MA

42      Alexander Rodionov      1:50:07.51  Bangor

43      Joseph Yack         1:50:10.77  Glen Allen, VA

44      Doug Finn III       1:50:13.78  Cherryfield

45      Michael Boucher  1:50:16.23  Freeport

46      Steve Brookman  1:50:30.28  Blue Hill

47      Leslie Couper       1:50:30.62  Falmouth

48      Mike Tetreault      1:50:59.25  Bath

49      Angela Leclerc      1:51:13.01  Gorham

50      Todd Edgar 1:51:14.62  Bar Harbor

Liz Graves

Liz Graves

Managing Editor at Mount Desert Islander
Liz Graves is managing editor of the Islander. She's a California native who came to Maine as a schooner sailor.[email protected]
Liz Graves

Latest posts by Liz Graves (see all)

Related Posts