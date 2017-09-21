Portalatin wins half marathon

BAR HARBOR — Rico Portalatin of Milo was the winner of the 40th annual Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Half Marathon hosted by the Mount Desert Island YMCA Saturday morning. Portalatin finished the course through Acadia National Park in 1 hour, 18 minutes and 23 seconds, five seconds ahead of the runner-up, Hancock County’s own Andrew Kephart.

With his time of 1:18:28, Kephart improved by two minutes on the course from last year, when he finished in fourth place.

Melissa Donais of North Andover, Mass., was the first female finisher with a time of 1:33:33. Zach Gilhooley of Bar Harbor was the first MDI resident to cross the line. His time was 1:36:44.

Heavy fog lay over the course, which includes several steep hills on its way from Main Street around Eagle Lake and back to the town athletic fields.

The course was walked or run by 315 people. The youngest was 17-year-old Sophia DeSchiffart of Cherryfield, who clocked in at 1:58:15, and the oldest was John Helm of Bar Harbor, 72, who maintained an 8:51-per-mile pace to finish with a time of 1:55:58.

Peter Williams of Lubec finished first in the 5K with a time of 19:01. Kevin Schneider of Bar Harbor took second place with 19:38. The first female finisher was Heather Tiscia, 32, of Conshohocken, Pa., with 21:48.

The 5K had 85 participants, including 10-year-old Amelia VanDongen of Bar Harbor, who finished 26th overall with a time of 28:34, and 11-year-old Tomas Waite of Trenton in 36th with a time of 31:00.

YMCA Fall Half Marathon

Top 50 finishers

1 Rico Portalatin 1:18:22.64 Milo

2 Andrew Kephart 1:18:27.81 Ellsworth

3 Glen Mays 1:19:31.78 Lexington, KY

4 Robert Ashby 1:20:49.26 Brunswick

5 Kyle Dunn 1:21:33.83 West Lebanon, NH

6 Erik Knickerbocker 1:22:54.42 Hampden

7 Dan Parker 1:26:13.96 Cumberland Center

8 Ty van der Linden 1:27:28.57 Cambridge, MA

9 Bryant Perkins 1:28:02.04 Bar Harbor

10 Jacob Brady 1:28:36.19 Cape Elizabeth

11 Edz Lamy 1:32:38.02 Beverly, MA

12 Matthew Mace 1:33:30.70 Arnold, MD

13 Melissa Donais 1:33:33.26 North Andover, MA

14 Allen McGonagill 1:36:23.51 Cambridge, MA

15 Zachary Gilhooley 1:36:43.69 Bar Harbor

16 Kim Voyles 1:36:44.79 Douglas, GA

17 Denten Robinson 1:36:53.37 Mesa, AZ

18 Rebecca Richardson 1:36:54.24 Blue Hill

19 Emily Birchby 1:39:21.44 Yarmouth

20 Jennifer Rush 1:39:23.55 Gorham

21 Paul Brennan 1:40:25.22 Sutton, MA

22 Tim Harkins 1:41:02.49 Bath

23 Carrie McCusker 1:41:15.37 Cape Elizabeth

24 Rick Franklin 1:42:36.74 Atlanta, GA

25 Leslie Scheffers 1:42:38.15 Portage, MI

26 Tammy Slusser 1:42:39.39 Monroeville, PA

27 Danielle Dunn 1:42:41.40 West Lebanon, NH

28 Logen Zimmerman 1:44:09.69 Brookline, MA

29 Greg Mills 1:44:45.30 Bellaire, MI.

30 Brian Henkel 1:44:57.31 Mount Desert

31 Carrie Monaco 1:45:04.17 Mars, PA

32 Michael Westphal 1:45:24.48 Cranberry Isles

33 Tim Burns 1:45:51.09 Bangor

34 Brad Stickley 1:45:58.31 Columbus, OH

35 Sarah Malmut 1:45:59.97 Syracuse, NY

36 Drew Galvin 1:46:14.55 Dedham, MA

37 Mark Hanna 1:47:08.01 Athens, GA

38 Laura Anderson 1:47:57.87 Bar Harbor

39 John Underwood 1:48:52.81 Londonderry, NH

40 Lee Morris 1:49:29.11 Houston, TX

41 Diane Brennan 1:50:06.98 Sutton, MA

42 Alexander Rodionov 1:50:07.51 Bangor

43 Joseph Yack 1:50:10.77 Glen Allen, VA

44 Doug Finn III 1:50:13.78 Cherryfield

45 Michael Boucher 1:50:16.23 Freeport

46 Steve Brookman 1:50:30.28 Blue Hill

47 Leslie Couper 1:50:30.62 Falmouth

48 Mike Tetreault 1:50:59.25 Bath

49 Angela Leclerc 1:51:13.01 Gorham

50 Todd Edgar 1:51:14.62 Bar Harbor