Pistol safety

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Rifle and Pistol Club will offer the National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Shooting Course on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The course covers firearm and range safety review; fundamentals of pistol shooting; functions and maintenance of pistols, shooting positions and practical range experience. No prior experience is necessary.

The cost is $80 per student, which covers e-learning prerequisite, range fees, ammunition and lunch.

Preregistration and completion of the e-learning section is required. Register online at www.nrainstructors.com. Contact [email protected].