Pickleball lines painted

BAR HARBOR — Pickleball now can be played at the courts at the athletic field on Cromwell Harbor Road.

The Bar Harbor Parks and Recreation Committee gave the group permission to paint pickleball lines on one tennis court for recreational play.

All pickleball players are welcome to join in play at the outdoor courts. For information on group play times, email [email protected].

The YMCA also offers indoor pickleball Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays is intermediate play at 11:30 a.m. Contact the YMCA at 288-3511 to verify times and rates.