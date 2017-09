SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Phelps-Lowe Memorial Golf Tournament will be presented by Harbor House and Acadian Youth Sports at the Causeway Club on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Preregistration is required. The cost is $75, and the cost of sponsoring a hole is $200. Proceeds will go toward youth sports programs at Harbor House and a scholarship fund at Acadian Youth Sports.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will follow a scramble format.

Contact Diana Novella at [email protected] or 244-3713.