Runners make their way down Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor last Saturday during the SFOA 5K. ISLANDER PHOTO BY TAYLOR BIGLER

Peterson wins SFOA 5K

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Kevin Peterson took first place in the Summer Festival of the Arts Simeon Michaud Memorial 5K last Saturday. He finished the race with a time of 21 minutes, 16 seconds.

Calvin Partin came in second in 21:39, followed by Stephen Whalen in 22:01.

For the women, Susan Brenner finished first, seventh overall, in 26:40, followed by Emily Homer in 36:18 and Joan Kleinman in 40:19.

Prior to the 5K was a one-mile fun run. In that race, 10-year-old Carmen Lattaye took first place in 9:08, followed by Matt Lattaye in 9:09.

Nine-year-old Hannah Brenner-Simpson took third place in 10:57.

The annual Summer Festival of the Arts Simeon Michaud Memorial 5K/Fun Run is a celebration of the life and gifts of Simeon Michaud, who thrived as a member of the MDI community and as an SFOA student for many years. All proceeds go directly to the SFOA Scholarship Fund.

 Simeon Michaud Memorial 5K

1        Kevin Peterson     21:16

2        Calvin Partin        21:39

3        Stephen Whalen   22:01

4        Zac Gilhooley, 22:05

5        Jim Gilmore         25:57

6        Christopher Heel  26:14

7        Susan Brenner      26:40

8        Bob Camara         28:56

9        Wilder Noyes       29:35

10      Emily Homer        36:18

11      Joan Kleinman     40:19

12      Crystal DaGraca  44:24

13      Sherry Gilmore    48:36

14      Riley Torell 52:29

15      Colleen Maynard  52:30

16      Grace Gilmore      52:58

17      Marguerite Leighton      57:51

18      Richard Leighton  57:52

19      Dencie McEnroe   57:56

20      Emily Brown        59:11

21      Bonnie Norwood  59:17

22      Nichelle Leighton 1:01:10

23      Nancy Betterley   1:01:10

24      Leslie Michaud     1:01:11

