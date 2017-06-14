Peterson wins SFOA 5K

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Kevin Peterson took first place in the Summer Festival of the Arts Simeon Michaud Memorial 5K last Saturday. He finished the race with a time of 21 minutes, 16 seconds.

Calvin Partin came in second in 21:39, followed by Stephen Whalen in 22:01.

For the women, Susan Brenner finished first, seventh overall, in 26:40, followed by Emily Homer in 36:18 and Joan Kleinman in 40:19.

Prior to the 5K was a one-mile fun run. In that race, 10-year-old Carmen Lattaye took first place in 9:08, followed by Matt Lattaye in 9:09.

Nine-year-old Hannah Brenner-Simpson took third place in 10:57.

The annual Summer Festival of the Arts Simeon Michaud Memorial 5K/Fun Run is a celebration of the life and gifts of Simeon Michaud, who thrived as a member of the MDI community and as an SFOA student for many years. All proceeds go directly to the SFOA Scholarship Fund.

Simeon Michaud Memorial 5K

1 Kevin Peterson 21:16

2 Calvin Partin 21:39

3 Stephen Whalen 22:01

4 Zac Gilhooley, 22:05

5 Jim Gilmore 25:57

6 Christopher Heel 26:14

7 Susan Brenner 26:40

8 Bob Camara 28:56

9 Wilder Noyes 29:35

10 Emily Homer 36:18

11 Joan Kleinman 40:19

12 Crystal DaGraca 44:24

13 Sherry Gilmore 48:36

14 Riley Torell 52:29

15 Colleen Maynard 52:30

16 Grace Gilmore 52:58

17 Marguerite Leighton 57:51

18 Richard Leighton 57:52

19 Dencie McEnroe 57:56

20 Emily Brown 59:11

21 Bonnie Norwood 59:17

22 Nichelle Leighton 1:01:10

23 Nancy Betterley 1:01:10

24 Leslie Michaud 1:01:11