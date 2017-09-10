Parker race

BAR HARBOR — The second annual Mary Parker Running for Rides Memorial 5K Race has been scheduled for Oct. 14.

The race is a fundraiser for Island Connections, where Parker worked before her cancer diagnosis forced her to retire. She passed away in April 2015.

The race will begin at Pat’s Pizza at 8 a.m. The course includes sections of the Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park. For those who preregister, the cost is $10 for children and $20 for adults. On race day, those costs increase to $15 and $25, respectively. Pets on leash are welcome to join runners and walkers.

For more information, contact Doreen Willett or Amy Roebuck at 288-4457.