BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA will hold an open water swim camp from Monday to Friday, July 17-21, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The sessions will begin with one hour at the YMCA pool followed by one hour of swimming at a local lake. All swimmers must be at least 11 years old and have prior swim team experience.

The cost is $100 for members and $125 for nonmembers. For more information, call 288-3511.