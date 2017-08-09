Online registration for tryouts

BAR HARBOR — Tryouts and practices for Mount Desert Island High School fall sports begin Monday, Aug. 14. Schedules are available on the high school website, mdihs.net under “Athletics.”

All required forms for fall extracurricular activities must be submitted online prior to participation in any practices or tryouts. Forms must be filled out and submitted on rankonesport.com.

The meeting about fall activities originally scheduled for Aug. 9 was postponed due to construction at the school.

Students will meet with coaches and advisors to review all school and team activity procedures and expectations.

Contact Bunky Dow with questions at 288-5011, ext. 3327 or [email protected].