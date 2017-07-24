NEH Road Race is set

MOUNT DESERT — The 40th annual Northeast Harbor Road Race benefitting the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service is set for Saturday, Aug. 26.

Registration costs $25 until July 26 and $30 until registration closes on Aug. 12.

Bib number pickup is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. in front of the Great Harbor Museum at 124 Main St. in Northeast Harbor.

Buses will take walkers and runners to the starting line at Sargeant Drive and Route 198 at 8:45 a.m. Walkers begin at 9 a.m. and runners begin at 9:30 a.m.

Awards will be given out at the finish line in Northeast Harbor.

To register, visit www.crowathletics.com.