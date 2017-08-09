NEH race time nears

MOUNT DESERT — There are just two weeks until this year’s Northeast Harbor Road Race. But the registration deadline is only two days away.

Prospective runners have until Saturday, Aug. 12, to submit the $30 registration fee and sign up for the race. Runners will take off at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

This year’s race marks the 40th anniversary of one of eastern Maine’s oldest road races. Bar Harbor native Matt Homich enters as the two-time defending champion.

Registrants may pick up their bibs at the Great Harbor Museum between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on the morning of the race. Following bib pick-up, runners will be bused to the starting line on Sargeant Drive. From there, the course will take runners five miles to the finish line on Northeast Harbor’s Main Street.

Those wishing to sign up can do so online at www.crowathletics.com/nehroadrace. Proceeds from the race will go toward the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service.