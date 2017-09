SULLIVAN — The Mount Desert Elementary School Mustangs were the winners of the Parker Pruett middle school cross-country meet at Sumner High School on Monday.

MDES boys’ and girls’ teams placed first out of 14 schools participating. The team includes Callan Eason, Azaria Long, Anna Fernald, Sophia Taylor, Charlotte Miller, Grace Munger, Lexi Simard, Henning Reinholdt, Leaun Howell, Sam Craighead, Shep Brown, Mitchell Brurr, Robert Murphy and Jay Haney. They are coached by Gary Allen.