Moose permits

AUGUSTA — The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Services will auction 10 moose hunting permits to applicants who submit the highest bids through a written bid process.

The average winning bid in 2016 was $13,500.

An applicant must submit the permit bid form along with a nonrefundable $25 bidding fee. Each person awarded a permit must pay the bid amount and must select a hunting district, hunting week and permit type within 30 days after the permit is awarded.

A permit winner has up to 30 days prior to the selected hunt to add or change a subpermittee or alternate subpermittee. The permittee may authorize the alternate subpermittee to participate in the hunt in place of the subpermittee, if the permittee notifies the department in writing no later than five business days before their hunt begins.

A person may apply in both the general public chance drawing and in the auction but can receive only one permit.

Bids must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Visit www.maine.gov/ifw/licenses_permits/lotteries for more information or to obtain the permit bid form. Forms must be mailed to Inland Fisheries and Wildlife at 284 State St., Augusta, ME 04333.