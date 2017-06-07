Memorial 5K Fun Run set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The fourth annual Simeon Michaud Memorial 5K-Fun Run is set for the Pemetic School on Saturday, June 10.

The Summer Festival of the Arts event is a celebration of the life and gifts of Simeon Michaud, who thrived as a member of the Mount Desert Island community and as an SFOA student for many years. All proceeds go directly to the SFOA Scholarship Fund.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K starts at 9 a.m. Pre-registration also is available and encouraged at www.sfoamaine.org. Registration costs $5 for the Fun Run and $15 for the 5K. Prizes and T-shirts will be distributed.

Volunteers also are needed. Community service hours can be credited. Email [email protected] or call 244-3855.