MDI tops county meet

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ outdoor track teams both earned first-place finishes at the Hancock County championship meet Friday at Ellsworth High School.

On the boys’ side, MDI won 13 of 19 events to finish with 302 points, 181 points ahead of second-place George Stevens Academy. Griffin Maristany won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for the Trojans, which also won all three jumping events.

The MDI girls won a total of 12 events to finish first with 171 points, followed by George Stevens Academy. Ashley Anderson and Tia Tardy both won two individual events for the Trojans.

Below is a list of the top three individual finishers and all team scores for both the boys’ and girls’ events.

Boys’ 100-meter dash

Colby Lee, MDI, 11.82

Cameron Gordon, GSA, 11.97

Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 12.02

Boys’ 200-meter dash

Griffin Maristany, MDI, 23.94

Colby Lee, MDI, 24.65

Owen Mild, MDI, 24.98

Boys’ 400-meter dash

Griffin Maristany, MDI, 52.51

Cameron Gordon, GSA, 52.83

Liam Higgins, MDI, 54.85

Boys’ 800-meter run

Cameron Gordon, GSA, 2:10.98

Oliver Johnston, MDI, 2:11.21

Meredith Bradshaw Thomas, GSA, 2:13.63

Boys’ 1,600-meter run

Nicholas Reznik, MDI, 4:47.35

Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 4:58.90

Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 4:59.97

Boys’ 3,200-meter run

Brendan Penfold, DI-S, 10:52.75

Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 10:56.12

Calvin Partin, MDI, 11:08.55

Boys’ 110-meter hurdles

Elijah Joyce, MDI, 17.42

Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 17.94

Nicholas Kimball, Sumner, 19.76

Boys’ 300-meter hurdles

Josh Bloom, MDI, 43.22

Elijah Joyce, MDI, 44.07

Jack Sandone, Ellsworth, 52.63

Boys’ 4-by-100 relay

MDI, 46.82

GSA, 49.81

Ellsworth, 50.64

Boys’ 4-by-400 relay

MDI, 3:42.54

GSA, 3:53.40

Sumner, 4:14.80

Boys’ 4-by-800 relay

GSA, 9:08.78

Ellsworth, 9:26.78

MDI, 9:57.04

Boys’ high jump

Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 6-2

Max Mattson, GSA, 6-0

Drew Rich, MDI, 5-11

Boys’ pole vault

Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 10-6

Jose Chumbe, MDI, 9-6

Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 9-6

Boys’ long jump

Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 19-11 1/2

Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 19-1/4

Drew Rich, MDI, 18-11 1/4

Boys’ triple jump

Giovanni McKenzie, MDI, 42-5 1/4

Drew Rich, MDI, 40-8

Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 40-2 3/4

Boys’ shot put

Croix Albee, MDI, 46-9

Micah Hallett, MDI, 41-6 1/2

Samuel Hoff, MDI, 40-3 1/2

Boys’ discus throw

Samuel Hoff, MDI, 144-2

Micah Hallett, MDI, 115-0

Gilbert Isaacs, MDI, 108-10

Boys’ javelin throw

Joe Norwood, GSA, 136-2

Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 135-1

Micah Hallett, 126-4

Boys’ team scores

MDI, 302

GSA, 121

Ellsworth, 73

Bucksport, 18

DI-S, 18

Sumner, 18

Girls’ 100-meter dash

Adriana Novella, MDI, 13.47

Lily Turner, MDI, 14.00

Allyson Bender, MDI, 14.19

Girls’ 200-meter dash

Ashley Anderson, MDI, 25.99

Hannah Jordan, GSA, 29.25

Lily Turner, MDI, 29.84

Girls’ 400-meter dash

Ashley Anderson, MDI, 1:02.05

Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 1:06.58

Meaghan Goodine, Bucksport, 1:08.80

Girls’ 800-meter run

Tia Tardy, MDI, 2:15.53

Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 2:34.33

Zoe Olson, MDI, 2:35.42

Girls’ 1,600-meter run

Zoe Olson, MDI, 5:41.55

Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 6:01.60

Chelsea Lounder, Ellsworth, 7:14.86

Girls’ 3,200-meter run

Tia Tardy, MDI, 11:44.39

Louise Chaplin, MDI, 13:51.90

Bella Cimeno, GSA, 14:45.86

Girls’ 4-by-100 relay

MDI, 53.25

GSA, 55.54

Ellsworth, 59.24

Girls’ 4-by-400 relay

MDI, 4:25.55

GSA, 4:30.78

Bucksport, 4:55.53

Girls’ 4-by-800 relay

GSA, 11:02.07

Ellsworth, 11:31.66

MDI, 11:44.22

Girls’ high jump

Erin White, MDI, 4-8

Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 4-8

Emma McKechnie, Ellsworth, 4-6

Girls’ long jump

Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 14-5 1/2

Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 14-4

Kayla Agaman, Ellsworth, 13-2

Girls’ triple jump

Syra Gutow, GSA, 30-8 3/4

Cassidy Lee, Sumner, 27-8 1/4

Erin White, MDI, 27-8

Girls’ shot put

Dorothy LeMoine, MDI, 32-11

Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 30-9 1/2

Alicia Norberg, MDI, 30-8

Girls’ discus throw

Mackenzie Hannah, MDI, 96-4

Morgan Dauk, GSA, 85-2

Kristina Cloutier, Bucksport, 81-6

Girls’ javelin throw

Morgan Dauk, GSA, 111-1

Megan Moore, MDI, 89-2

Mackenzie Hannah, MDI, 86-2

Girls’ team scores

MDI, 171

GSA, 129

Ellsworth, 48

Bucksport, 16

Sumner, 8