MDI tops county meet

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ outdoor track teams both earned first-place finishes at the Hancock County championship meet Friday at Ellsworth High School.
On the boys’ side, MDI won 13 of 19 events to finish with 302 points, 181 points ahead of second-place George Stevens Academy. Griffin Maristany won the 200- and 400-meter dashes for the Trojans, which also won all three jumping events.
The MDI girls won a total of 12 events to finish first with 171 points, followed by George Stevens Academy. Ashley Anderson and Tia Tardy both won two individual events for the Trojans.
Below is a list of the top three individual finishers and all team scores for both the boys’ and girls’ events.
Boys’ 100-meter dash
Colby Lee, MDI, 11.82
Cameron Gordon, GSA, 11.97
Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 12.02
Boys’ 200-meter dash
Griffin Maristany, MDI, 23.94
Colby Lee, MDI, 24.65
Owen Mild, MDI, 24.98
Boys’ 400-meter dash
Griffin Maristany, MDI, 52.51
Cameron Gordon, GSA, 52.83
Liam Higgins, MDI, 54.85
Boys’ 800-meter run
Cameron Gordon, GSA, 2:10.98
Oliver Johnston, MDI, 2:11.21
Meredith Bradshaw Thomas, GSA, 2:13.63
Boys’ 1,600-meter run
Nicholas Reznik, MDI, 4:47.35
Brendan Penfold, Deer Isle-Stonington, 4:58.90
Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 4:59.97
Boys’ 3,200-meter run
Brendan Penfold, DI-S, 10:52.75
Matt Shea, Ellsworth, 10:56.12
Calvin Partin, MDI, 11:08.55
Boys’ 110-meter hurdles
Elijah Joyce, MDI, 17.42
Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 17.94
Nicholas Kimball, Sumner, 19.76
Boys’ 300-meter hurdles
Josh Bloom, MDI, 43.22
Elijah Joyce, MDI, 44.07
Jack Sandone, Ellsworth, 52.63
Boys’ 4-by-100 relay
MDI, 46.82
GSA, 49.81
Ellsworth, 50.64
Boys’ 4-by-400 relay
MDI, 3:42.54
GSA, 3:53.40
Sumner, 4:14.80
Boys’ 4-by-800 relay
GSA, 9:08.78
Ellsworth, 9:26.78
MDI, 9:57.04
Boys’ high jump
Noah Hutchinson, MDI, 6-2
Max Mattson, GSA, 6-0
Drew Rich, MDI, 5-11
Boys’ pole vault
Alex Taylor-Lash, GSA, 10-6
Jose Chumbe, MDI, 9-6
Erik Taylor-Lash, GSA, 9-6
Boys’ long jump
Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 19-11 1/2
Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 19-1/4
Drew Rich, MDI, 18-11 1/4
Boys’ triple jump
Giovanni McKenzie, MDI, 42-5 1/4
Drew Rich, MDI, 40-8
Danny Bunker, Bucksport, 40-2 3/4
Boys’ shot put
Croix Albee, MDI, 46-9
Micah Hallett, MDI, 41-6 1/2
Samuel Hoff, MDI, 40-3 1/2
Boys’ discus throw
Samuel Hoff, MDI, 144-2
Micah Hallett, MDI, 115-0
Gilbert Isaacs, MDI, 108-10
Boys’ javelin throw
Joe Norwood, GSA, 136-2
Chris Farnsworth, MDI, 135-1
Micah Hallett, 126-4
Boys’ team scores
MDI, 302
GSA, 121
Ellsworth, 73
Bucksport, 18
DI-S, 18
Sumner, 18
Girls’ 100-meter dash
Adriana Novella, MDI, 13.47
Lily Turner, MDI, 14.00
Allyson Bender, MDI, 14.19
Girls’ 200-meter dash
Ashley Anderson, MDI, 25.99
Hannah Jordan, GSA, 29.25
Lily Turner, MDI, 29.84
Girls’ 400-meter dash
Ashley Anderson, MDI, 1:02.05
Mary Brenna Catus, GSA, 1:06.58
Meaghan Goodine, Bucksport, 1:08.80
Girls’ 800-meter run
Tia Tardy, MDI, 2:15.53
Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 2:34.33
Zoe Olson, MDI, 2:35.42
Girls’ 1,600-meter run
Zoe Olson, MDI, 5:41.55
Caitlin MacPherson, Ellsworth, 6:01.60
Chelsea Lounder, Ellsworth, 7:14.86
Girls’ 3,200-meter run
Tia Tardy, MDI, 11:44.39
Louise Chaplin, MDI, 13:51.90
Bella Cimeno, GSA, 14:45.86
Girls’ 4-by-100 relay
MDI, 53.25
GSA, 55.54
Ellsworth, 59.24
Girls’ 4-by-400 relay
MDI, 4:25.55
GSA, 4:30.78
Bucksport, 4:55.53
Girls’ 4-by-800 relay
GSA, 11:02.07
Ellsworth, 11:31.66
MDI, 11:44.22
Girls’ high jump
Erin White, MDI, 4-8
Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 4-8
Emma McKechnie, Ellsworth, 4-6
Girls’ long jump
Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 14-5 1/2
Ivy Manner-Wheelden, GSA, 14-4
Kayla Agaman, Ellsworth, 13-2
Girls’ triple jump
Syra Gutow, GSA, 30-8 3/4
Cassidy Lee, Sumner, 27-8 1/4
Erin White, MDI, 27-8
Girls’ shot put
Dorothy LeMoine, MDI, 32-11
Mackenzie Hanna, MDI, 30-9 1/2
Alicia Norberg, MDI, 30-8
Girls’ discus throw
Mackenzie Hannah, MDI, 96-4
Morgan Dauk, GSA, 85-2
Kristina Cloutier, Bucksport, 81-6
Girls’ javelin throw
Morgan Dauk, GSA, 111-1
Megan Moore, MDI, 89-2
Mackenzie Hannah, MDI, 86-2
Girls’ team scores
MDI, 171
GSA, 129
Ellsworth, 48
Bucksport, 16
Sumner, 8