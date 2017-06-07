MDI tennis season ends

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity tennis season ended last week for the boys’ and girls’ teams following losses in the quarterfinal round of the Maine Principals Association Class B state tournament.

The No. 5 boys’ team fell 4-1 to Waterville High School last Wednesday at Colby College in Waterville, while the No. 6 MDI girls were defeated 4-1 by John Bapst Memorial High School on Thursday in Bangor.

At Waterville, Drake Janes fell to Soren Nyhus 7-5, 6-4 in first doubles.

In second singles, Jimmy Carroll defeated Bridger Holly 6-4, 6-2, while Teddy Geary fell to John Violette in a tiebreaker 6-3, 7-6 (7-2).

In first doubles, Gabe Michael and September Murray were defeated by Waterville’s Mike Bolduc and Ethan Cayer 6-2, 6-2. MDI’s Ryan Kelly and Max Craigo were bested 6-2, 6-2 by Muhammad Ali Shaleh and Adam Livshits.

Despite falling early in the playoffs, MDI Head Coach Ben Rowell said the boys’ team was better than its 7-5 record.

“The record is a little deceiving,” said Rowell. “We had a couple of early losses that were rough early when we played back-to-back matches, but they had a great season.”

Early tennis matches were condensed due to weather delays, meaning MDI often played several matches in a row.

The coach said the girls’ team exceeded early expectations.

“We didn’t expect to be 10-3, and we were hoping to maybe make playoffs,” Rowell said. “But they took a lot of leaps and jumps in their ability and were able to win matches that I may not have thought we would.”

While top players including Carroll, Geary, Jacobs and Smith will graduate this spring, several rising stars will remain on the team.

Drake Janes, Gabe Michael, India Janes, Bridgers, Banks and Sammy Jacobs will enter their senior years next fall and continue as team leaders.

“We have a lot of returning players, but we’ll hopefully need to recruit some players and fill out the rest of the roster and have a good chance to get back next year to competitive again.”