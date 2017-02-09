MDI swimmers sweep John Bapst

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams pulled out all the stops for their final meet of the season last Friday, with the boys and girls outswimming John Bapst Memorial High School at the Mount Desert Island YMCA.
The MDI girls outscored the Crusaders 106.2 to 76, while the boys topped the competition 114 to 36.
The matchup was the final regular meet of the season as the Trojans prepare for the Penobscot Valley Conference championships to be held this week.
The boys’ diving competition will take place at the University of Maine in Orono on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 4 p.m., followed by boys’ swimming at 6 p.m.
Girls’ diving is planned for Husson University in Bangor on Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 1:30 p.m., followed by swimming at 4 p.m.
MDI vs. John Bapst
Girls’ 200-yard medley relay
- MDI: Maddie Woodworth, Ceileigh Weaver, Rachel Jacobs, Lydia DaCorte, 2:02.81
Boys’ 200-yard medley relay
- MDI: Luiz Estacio, Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Timo Neuhoff, 1:57.73
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle
- Riley Satterfield, Bapst, 2:15.64
- Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 2:23.50
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle
- Isaac Weaver, MDI, 2:08.09
- Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 2:18.13
Girls’ 200-yard IM
- Laura Skacel, Bapst, 2:27.19
Boys’ 200-yard IM
- Zeke Valleau, MDI, 2:22.20
- Luiz Estacio, MDI, 2:35.01
Girls’ 50-yard freestyle
- Maddie Woodworth, MDI, 27.34
Boys’ 50-yard freestyle
- Amos Price, MDI, 25.50
Girls’ 1-meter diving
- Chelsea Schroeder, MDI, 135.10
Boys’ 1-meter diving
- Emerson Jeffrey, MDI, 123.75
Girls’ 100-yard butterfly
- Sarah Dalton, Bapst, 1:12.41
- Ruby Brown, MDI, 1:16.78
Boys’ 100-yard butterfly
- Liam Sullivan, MDI, 56.19
- Herbie Shaw, MDI, 1:11.58
Girls’ 100-yard freestyle
- Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 55.77
Boys’ 100-yard freestyle
- Zeke Valleau, MDI, 59.47
- Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 1:00.97
Girls’ 500-yard freestyle
- Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 6:38.18
- Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 6:41.73
Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay
- MDI: Eliza Schleif, Ruby Brown, Maddie Woodworth, Ceileigh Weaver, 1:49.75
Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay
- MDI: Isaac Weaver, Herbie Shaw, Timo Neuhoff, Duncan Hetzer, 1:45.97
Girls’ 100-yard backstroke
- Laura Skacel, Bapst, 1:07.28
- Eliza Schleif, MDI, 1:15.60
Boys’ 100-yard backstroke
- Brandon Aponte, John Bapst, 1:04.10
- Isaac Weaver, MDI, 1:06.78
Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke
- Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 1:12.52
Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke
- Amos Price, MDI, 1:13.60
Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay
- MDI: Anna Naggert, Ruby Brown, Eliza Schleif, Lydia DaCorte, 4:10.69
- MDI: Cassia Barnes, Sammy Jacobs, Bailey Cust, Rachel Jacobs 4:32.82
Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay
- MDI: Herbie Shaw, Lanvin Estacio, Isaac Weaver, Amos Price, 3:58.91
- MDI: Sam TeHennepe, Adam Bygdeson, Joe Grubb, Liam Sullivan, 4:02.84