MDI swimmers sweep John Bapst

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams pulled out all the stops for their final meet of the season last Friday, with the boys and girls outswimming John Bapst Memorial High School at the Mount Desert Island YMCA.

The MDI girls outscored the Crusaders 106.2 to 76, while the boys topped the competition 114 to 36.

The matchup was the final regular meet of the season as the Trojans prepare for the Penobscot Valley Conference championships to be held this week.

The boys’ diving competition will take place at the University of Maine in Orono on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 4 p.m., followed by boys’ swimming at 6 p.m.

Girls’ diving is planned for Husson University in Bangor on Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 1:30 p.m., followed by swimming at 4 p.m.

MDI vs. John Bapst

Girls’ 200-yard medley relay

MDI: Maddie Woodworth, Ceileigh Weaver, Rachel Jacobs, Lydia DaCorte, 2:02.81

Boys’ 200-yard medley relay

MDI: Luiz Estacio, Liam Sullivan, Amos Price, Timo Neuhoff, 1:57.73

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle

Riley Satterfield, Bapst, 2:15.64 Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 2:23.50

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle

Isaac Weaver, MDI, 2:08.09 Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 2:18.13

Girls’ 200-yard IM

Laura Skacel, Bapst, 2:27.19

Boys’ 200-yard IM

Zeke Valleau, MDI, 2:22.20 Luiz Estacio, MDI, 2:35.01

Girls’ 50-yard freestyle

Maddie Woodworth, MDI, 27.34

Boys’ 50-yard freestyle

Amos Price, MDI, 25.50

Girls’ 1-meter diving

Chelsea Schroeder, MDI, 135.10

Boys’ 1-meter diving

Emerson Jeffrey, MDI, 123.75

Girls’ 100-yard butterfly

Sarah Dalton, Bapst, 1:12.41 Ruby Brown, MDI, 1:16.78

Boys’ 100-yard butterfly

Liam Sullivan, MDI, 56.19 Herbie Shaw, MDI, 1:11.58

Girls’ 100-yard freestyle

Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 55.77

Boys’ 100-yard freestyle

Zeke Valleau, MDI, 59.47 Lanvin Estacio, MDI, 1:00.97

Girls’ 500-yard freestyle

Rachel Jacobs, MDI, 6:38.18 Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 6:41.73

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay

MDI: Eliza Schleif, Ruby Brown, Maddie Woodworth, Ceileigh Weaver, 1:49.75

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay

MDI: Isaac Weaver, Herbie Shaw, Timo Neuhoff, Duncan Hetzer, 1:45.97

Girls’ 100-yard backstroke

Laura Skacel, Bapst, 1:07.28 Eliza Schleif, MDI, 1:15.60

Boys’ 100-yard backstroke

Brandon Aponte, John Bapst, 1:04.10 Isaac Weaver, MDI, 1:06.78

Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 1:12.52

Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke

Amos Price, MDI, 1:13.60

Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay

MDI: Anna Naggert, Ruby Brown, Eliza Schleif, Lydia DaCorte, 4:10.69 MDI: Cassia Barnes, Sammy Jacobs, Bailey Cust, Rachel Jacobs 4:32.82

Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay