MDI swimmers split meet with Rams

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School swim team last Friday night competed in a close meet against Bangor High School at the Mount Desert Island High School YMCA.

The MDI girls bested Bangor 102-83, and the Bangor boys defeated the Trojans 112-69.

“We were always pretty close, and all the races were good,” said Head Coach Tony DeMuro. “Our hard work is starting to pay off.”

With just one more swim meet left in the regular season, DeMuro said the team will begin to ease into some less demanding workouts in order to pull out the fastest times in the upcoming Penobscot Valley Conference Championships (PVC) and the state finals.

“They work hard throughout the year, but we don’t put a lot of stock in times, but with their effort,” said the coach.

Some swimmers will work during the upcoming meet against John Bapst High School and the PVC championship to qualify for the state finals.

“We’ve got to swim fast the next two weeks to make it to the state meet,” said DeMuro. Several swimmers are already locks for the state meet, he added.

MDI will swim against John Bapst High School at the MDI YMCA on Friday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. The boys’ PVC Championship is set for the University of Maine at Orono on Friday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. The girls will compete in the PVC Championship at Husson University in Bangor on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m.

MDI vs. Bangor

Girls’ 200-yard medley relay

MDI: Maddie Woodworth, Ceileigh Weaver, Lydia DaCorte, Eliza Schlief, 1:59.94. 2. Bangor: Hannah Wood, Graci Wiseman, Rachel Hand, Lily Waddell, 2:00.26

Boys’ 200-yard medley relay

Bangor: Derek Irish, Colby Prouty, Payton Campbell, Sam Carlson, 1:46.32. 2. MDI: Liam Sullivan, Isaac Weaver, Amos Price, Herbie Shaw, 1:47.66

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle

Hannah Wood, Bangor 2:06.81. 2. Maddie Woodworth, MDI 2:13.88

Girls’ 200-yard IM

Lydia DaCorte, 2:17.82. 2. Rachel Hand, Bangor, 2:28.95

Boys’ 200-yard IM

Carson Prouty, Bangor 2:04.62. 2. Isaac Weaver, MDI, 2:17.83

Girls’ 50-yard freestyle

Graci Wiseman, Bangor, 27.74. 2. Eliza Schlief, MDI, 27.83

Boys’ 50-yard freestyle

Payton Campbell, Bangor, 25.10. 2. Herbie Shaw, MDI, 25.70

Girls’ 1-mtr diving

Ella Stone, Bangor, 180.65. 2. Chelsea Schroeder, MDI, 164.05

Boys’ 1-mtr diving

Emerson Jeffrey, MDI, 118.10. 2. Tom Gause, Bangor, 93.50

Girls’ 100-yard butterfly

Lydia DaCorte, MDI, 1:02.29. 2. Rachel Hand, Bangor, 1:07.53

Boys’ 100-yard butterfly

Amos Price, MDI, 59.82. 2. Payton Campbell, Bangor, 1:03.54

Girls’ 100-yard freestyle

Ruby Brown, MDI, 1:01.07. 2. Eliza Schlief, MDI, 1:01.64

Girls’ 500-yard freestyle

Hannah Wood, Bangor, 5:42.73. 2. Maddie Woodworth, MDI, 6:00.71

Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay

Bangor: Rachel Hand, Lily Waddell, Maddie Huerth, Hannah Wood, 1:49.44. 2. MDI: Ruby Brown, Rachel Jacobs, Anna Naggert, Ceileigh Weaver, 1:54.69

Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay

Bangor: Spencer Krebs, Brendan Martin, Derek Irish, Payton Campbell, 1:41.99. 2. MDI: Sam TeHennepe, Duncan Hetzer, Herbie Shaw, Estacio Luiz, 1:43.97

Girls’ 100-yard backstroke

Ruby Brown, MDI, 1:10.08. 2. Bailey Cust, MDI, 1:10.65

Boys’ 100-yard backstroke

Zeke Valleau, MDI, 1:02.52. 2. Brendan Martin, Bangor, 1:02.65

Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Ceileigh Weaver, MDI, 1:16.55. 2. Natalie Fournier, Bangor, 1:21.93

Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke

Colby Prouty, Bangor, 59.23. 2. Liam Sullivan, MDI, 1:02.05

Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay

MDI: Maddie Woodworth, Ruby Brown, Eliza Schleif, Lydia DaCorte, 4:03.22. 2. Bangor: Natalie Fournier, Claire Pellegrino, Gina Vo, Graci Wiseman, 4:22.91

Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay