MDI squad finishes 6th

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School cheerleading squad placed sixth at Saturday’s Big East championships at MDI High School.

Hermon High School’s squad finished in first place, followed by Ellsworth High School, Old Town High School, Houlton High School, Presque Isle and MDI. Presque Isle and MDI were tied on points, but Presque Isle won the tiebreaker for having what the judges deemed to be a more difficult routine.

The next competition for MDI will be the Penobscot Valley Conference championships in Caribou on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m.