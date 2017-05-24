MDI softball falls to Bucks

BUCKSPORT — In a repeat of their meeting earlier in the season, the Bucksport Golden Bucks battled to a 2-1 victory over the Mount Desert Island High School Softball team on Tuesday.

It was the 12th win in a row for the Golden Bucks, who are still undefeated on the season. The Golden Bucks had averaged over 10 runs per game since that April 21 contest, and they were ready to put their offensive prowess on display.

MDI’s pitcher Lindsey McEachern had a strong game. After getting down 2-0, the sophomore pitcher held Bucksport (12-0) hitless in the second, third and fourth innings. She had six strikeouts over that stretch.

Hannah Chamberlain gave MDI (4-7) hope when she hit an RBI double to right-center field to cut the Golden Bucks’ lead in half in the top of the fifth. Bucksport hit two bunt singles to put runners on first and second with nobody out but was unable to capitalize with another run.

In the top of the sixth inning, MDI’s Maddie Neale doubled with two outs and stole third base to put the tying run 60 feet away. Bucksport pitcher Kate Saunders responded by forcing a groundout to end the inning and retired the side in the seventh to seal the victory.

Saunders finished with eight strikeouts and one unearned run for Bucksport.

McEachern had 10 strikeouts for MDI, and she proved to be a foe unlike any other the Golden Bucks have seen this season.

Despite having starters Darian Jellison and Kylee Atwood missing, Bucksport committed a single error in the field.

MDI at John Bapst

The Trojans crushed the John Bapst Crusaders 10-1 last Wednesday afternoon in Bangor.

MDI’s McEachern pitched all seven innings, allowing just four hits, two walks while striking out eight.

Chamberlain led the team with two doubles, while Emily York hit a single and a double. Neal and Natasha Olearcek each hit one single.

The Trojans had three runs in the third inning, one in the sixth inning and ran up the score with six runs in the top of the seventh.

Kayla Massey led John Bapst with a triple, while Madison Higgins doubled, and Sarah Dalton and Hallie Rockress both hit singles.

MDI will host a doubleheader against Caribou High School on Saturday, May 27, at noon and 2 p.m.

The team will travel to Ellsworth High School on Wednesday, May 31, for a 4:30 p.m. game. The final game of the regular season will be at home against Old Town High School on Thursday, June 1.