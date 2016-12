MDI sails past GSA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ swimming and diving teams defeated George Stevens Academy during a meet at the Mount Desert Island YMCA on Dec. 16.

The MDI boys earned 132 points to GSA’s 22, while the girls finished with 107 points to GSA’s 60.

Head Coach Tony Demuro said the team is focused on improving with each practice.

“Our focus right now is on training hard, which results in some tired swimmers,” he said. “Their job is to go 100 percent, mine is to make sure they go fast at the right time.”

In the men’s 200-yard medley relay, the “A” team, made up of Liam Sullivan, Adam Bygdeson, Isaac Weaver and Joe Grubb, took first place in 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

Grubb, Bygdeson, Duncan Hetzer and Zeke Valleau came in first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:55.43.

The MDI boys swept the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The “B” team of Grubb, Hetzer, Herbie Shaw and Amos Price finished in first in 4:17.18. The “A” team, featuring Sam TeHennepe, Timo Neuhoff, Lanvin Estacio and Sullivan, came in second in 4:21.73, while the “C” team, made up of Weaver, Luiz Estacio, Yuri Gabetta and Jacob Mitchell, finished third in 4:26.81.

Price finished first in the men’s 200-yard freestyle in 2:06.99, with Hetzer taking second in 2:14.75 and Lanvin Estacio finishing third in 2:31.01.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Weaver finished first with a time of 2:25.61, followed by Valleau in 2:33.67.

TeHennepe came in first place in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.53 seconds, followed by Alex Yap of GSA in 29.56.

Sullivan, Mitchell and Weaver placed first, second and third in the 100-yard butterfly, in 57.41, 1:04.13 and 1:12.86, respectively.

Shaw placed first for MDI in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.49, followed by Jeremiah Scheff for GSA in 1:03.62.

Price, TeHennepe and Valleau swept the 500-yard freestyle. Price finished in 5:51.89; TeHennepe, 6:19.32; and Valleau, 6:29.43.

In the women’s 200-yard medley relay, the “B” team of Mei Mei White, Katie-Rose Knoblock, Rachel Jacobs and Elise Craighead came up second behind GSA in 2:26.92.

Eliza Schleif, Rylee Robertson, Craighead and Knoblock came in second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:27.17.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Lydia DaCorte finished first in 57.13, followed by Ruby Brown in 1:03. DaCorte also finished first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.44.

Schleif finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:16.10, behind GSA’s Ava Sealander in 2:03.34, followed by MDI’s Brown, 2:18.55, and Sammy Jacobs, 2:29.81.

Maya Pelletier of GSA finished first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:36.77, but Weaver, Anna Naggert and Jacobs came in second, third and fourth, in 2:43.04, 2:45.10 and 2:50.66, respectively.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Bailey Cust finished in second place in 30.15, less than a second behind GSA’s Emma Whittaker.

The MDI swimming and diving teams will next host Brewer High School at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Dec. 22, at the MDI YMCA.

MDI vs. GSA

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, George Stevens Academy ‘A’ (Larson-Whittaker, Emma M 17, Gellerson, Ellie F

16, Sealander, Ava R 16, Pelletier, Maya A 17), 2:12.46. 2, Mount Desert

Island Trojans-ME ‘B’ (White, Mei Mei , Knoblock, Katie-Rose , Jacobs, Rachel

, Craighead, Elise ), 2:26.92. 3, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘C’ (St.

Clair, Sara , DaCorte, Lydia , Woodworth, Maddie , Naggert, Anna ), 2:30.72.

4, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘A’ (Cust, Bailey , Lipski, Raisha , Weaver,

Ceileigh , Barnes, Cassia ), x2:31.00.

Men 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘A’ (Sullivan, Liam , Bygdeson, Adam ,

Weaver, Isaac , Grubb, Joe ), 2:05.54. 2, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘B’

(Price, Amos , Mitchell, Jacob , Shaw, Herbie , Gabetta, Yuri ), 2:09.12. –,

George Stevens Academy ‘A’ (Scheff, Jeremiah R 15, Wang, Jaichen 17, Soukup,

Evan M 17, Yap, Alex R 16), DQ.

Women 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Sealander, Ava R, GSA, 2:03.34. 2, Schleif, Eliza, Trojans-ME, 2:16.10. 3,

Brown, Ruby, Trojans-ME, 2:18.55. 4, Jacobs, Sammy, Trojans-ME, 2:29.81.

Men 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Price, Amos, Trojans-ME, 2:06.99. 2, Hetzer, Duncan, Trojans-ME, 2:14.75.

3, Estacio, Lanvin, Trojans-ME, 2:31.01. 4, Scheff, Jeremiah R, GSA, 2:35.82.

Women 200 Yard IM

1, Pelletier, Maya A, GSA, 2:36.77. 2, Weaver, Ceileigh, Trojans-ME, 2:43.04.

3, Naggert, Anna, Trojans-ME, 2:45.10. 4, Jacobs, Rachel, Trojans-ME, 2:50.66.

Men 200 Yard IM

1, Weaver, Isaac, Trojans-ME, 2:25.61. 2, Valleau, Zeke, Trojans-ME, 2:33.67.

3, Soukup, Evan M, GSA, 2:33.71. 4, Estacio, Luiz, Trojans-ME, 2:41.73.

Women 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Larson-Whittaker, Emma M, GSA, 29.85. 2, Cust, Bailey, Trojans-ME, 30.15.

3, Barnes, Cassia, Trojans-ME, 30.22. 4, Bakeman, Elana, GSA, 30.82. 5, White,

Mei Mei, Trojans-ME, 31.58. 6, Liu, Laura L, GSA, 33.68. –, Forrest, Katie B,

GSA, X35.72. –, Fabian, Yarrow, Trojans-ME, X40.84. –, Robertson, Rylee,

Trojans-ME, X43.35.

Men 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Tehennepe, Sam, Trojans-ME, 25.53. 2, Yap, Alex R, GSA, 29.56. 3, Grubb,

Joe, Trojans-ME, 31.41. 4, Bygdeson, Adam, Trojans-ME, 31.73. 5, Wang,

Jaichen, GSA, 37.72. 6, Phattharaboorapha, Safe S, GSA, 42.18. –, Neuhoff,

Timo, Trojans-ME, X34.63. –, Gabetta, Yuri, Trojans-ME, X37.12.

Women 1 mtr Diving

1, Schroeder, Chelsea, Trojans-ME, 144.90.

Women 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Woodworth, Maddie, Trojans-ME, 1:12.20. 2, Weaver, Ceileigh, Trojans-ME,

1:15.91. 3, Pelletier, Maya A, GSA, 1:21.81.

Men 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Sullivan, Liam, Trojans-ME, 57.41. 2, Mitchell, Jacob, Trojans-ME, 1:04.13.

3, Weaver, Isaac, Trojans-ME, 1:12.86.

Women 100 Yard Freestyle

1, DaCorte, Lydia, Trojans-ME, 57.13. 2, Brown, Ruby, Trojans-ME, 1:03.00. 3,

Gellerson, Ellie F, GSA, 1:08.53. 4, Bakeman, Elana, GSA, 1:12.77. 5,

Knoblock, Katie-Rose, Trojans-ME, 1:25.58. –, Craighead, Elise, Trojans-ME,

X1:20.73. –, Lipski, Raisha, Trojans-ME, X1:30.47. –, Fabian, Yarrow,

Trojans-ME, X1:34.61. –, St. Clair, Sara, Trojans-ME, X2:04.98.

Men 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Shaw, Herbie, Trojans-ME, 58.49. 2, Scheff, Jeremiah R, GSA, 1:03.62. 3,

Estacio, Luiz, Trojans-ME, 1:05.86. 4, Estacio, Lanvin, Trojans-ME, 1:06.41.

5, Yap, Alex R, GSA, 1:09.97.

Women 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Sealander, Ava R, GSA, 5:41.77. 2, Schleif, Eliza, Trojans-ME, 6:09.75. 3,

Jacobs, Sammy, Trojans-ME, 6:48.56. 4, Cust, Bailey, Trojans-ME, 6:51.92.

Men 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Price, Amos, Trojans-ME, 5:51.89. 2, Tehennepe, Sam, Trojans-ME, 6:19.32.

3, Valleau, Zeke, Trojans-ME, 6:29.43.

Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, George Stevens Academy ‘A’ (Sealander, Ava R 16, Pelletier, Maya A 17,

Larson-Whittaker, Emma M 17, Gellerson, Ellie F 16), 1:56.16. 2, Mount Desert

Island Trojans-ME ‘B’ (Schleif, Eliza , Robertson, Rylee , Craighead, Elise ,

Knoblock, Katie-Rose ), 2:27.17. 3, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘A’

(Woodworth, Maddie , St. Clair, Sara , Lipski, Raisha , Brown, Ruby ),

2:31.85.

Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘B’ (Grubb, Joe , Bygdeson, Adam , Hetzer,

Duncan , Valleau, Zeke ), 1:55.43. 2, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘A’

(Estacio, Luiz , Estacio, Lanvin , Neuhoff, Timo , Tehennepe, Sam ), 1:58.20.

3, George Stevens Academy ‘A’ (Soukup, Evan M 17, Yap, Alex R 16, Scheff,

Jeremiah R 15, Phattharaboorapha, Safe S 16), 2:01.55.

Women 100 Yard Backstroke

1, DaCorte, Lydia, Trojans-ME, 1:05.44. 2, Naggert, Anna, Trojans-ME, 1:17.50.

3, Jacobs, Rachel, Trojans-ME, 1:18.63. 4, Larson-Whittaker, Emma M, GSA,

1:20.04. 5, Forrest, Katie B, GSA, 1:35.96.

Men 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Mitchell, Jacob, Trojans-ME, 1:03.60. 2, Shaw, Herbie, Trojans-ME, 1:13.31.

3, Hetzer, Duncan, Trojans-ME, 1:13.67. 4, Soukup, Evan M, GSA, 1:14.08.

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Woodworth, Maddie, Trojans-ME, 1:24.04. 2, Gellerson, Ellie F, GSA,

1:26.61. 3, Liu, Laura L, GSA, 1:32.57. 4, Barnes, Cassia, Trojans-ME,

1:44.70.

Men 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Sullivan, Liam, Trojans-ME, 1:03.09. 2, Bygdeson, Adam, Trojans-ME,

1:24.01. 3, Wang, Jaichen, GSA, 1:25.96.

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘C’ (Weaver, Ceileigh , Knoblock, Katie-Rose

, White, Mei Mei , DaCorte, Lydia ), 4:38.41. 2, Mount Desert Island

Trojans-ME ‘A’ (Jacobs, Sammy , Naggert, Anna , Fabian, Yarrow , Brown, Ruby

), 4:53.14. 3, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘B’ (Cust, Bailey , Jacobs,

Rachel , Lipski, Raisha , Schleif, Eliza ), x4:53.34.

Men 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘B’ (Shaw, Herbie , Grubb, Joe , Hetzer,

Duncan , Price, Amos ), 4:17.78. 2, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘A’

(Tehennepe, Sam , Neuhoff, Timo , Estacio, Lanvin , Sullivan, Liam ), 4:21.73.

3, Mount Desert Island Trojans-ME ‘C’ (Estacio, Luiz , Gabetta, Yuri , Weaver,

Isaac , Mitchell, Jacob ), x4:26.81.

Combined Team Scores – Through Event 24

1, Mount Desert Island Trojans, 239. 2, George Stevens Academy, 82.

Women – Team Rankings – Through Event 24

1, Mount Desert Island Trojans, 107. 2, George Stevens Academy, 60.

Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 24

1, Mount Desert Island Trojans, 132. 2, George Stevens Academy, 22.