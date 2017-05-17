MDI outplays Presque Isle

BAR HARBOR — Both the Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys’ and girls’ tennis teams defeated Presque Isle High School at home Tuesday on what was the first perfect tennis weather day of the season.

The MDI boys won 4-1, while the girls came away undefeated.

Andre Daigle of Presque Isle gave MDI’s No. 1 singles player Drake Janes a tough set, winning 8-3. Second singles player Jimmy Carroll of MDI beat Mason Young 8-5. Presque Isle forfeited the third singles set because of a lack of players.

MDI Head Coach Ben Rowell said Carroll has been integral in the last several competitions, in which he has come away undefeated, helping MDI win matches in the process.

September Murray and Gabe Michael of MDI topped Gage Young and Isaac Madore 8-1 in first doubles, while Ryan Kelly and Max Craigo defeated Austin Moreau and Brandon McKnight 8-2.

For the girls, Ellie Bridgers of MDI beat Sarah Morneault 8-4 in first singles, while Delaney Smith topped Miranda Brogan 8-4 in second singles. India Janes of MDI won her set against Hana Boucher 8-6 in third singles.

In first doubles, MDI’s Rachel Jacobs and Emily Banks narrowly defeated Anna Robinson and Gaby Haley of Presque Isle after going into a tiebreaking game. Jacobs and Banks won the set 9-8 with the 8-6 tiebreaker.

The Ponies forfeited the second doubles game due to a lack of players.

Last Saturday, Carroll, Bridgers, India Janes, Drake Janes and Teddy Geary played in the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) singles matches in Bangor.

Both Bridgers and India Janes came away undefeated and qualified to play in the MPA state singles quarterfinals set for Colby College in Waterville on Friday, May 26, at 9 a.m.

MDI at Hermon

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams shut out Hermon High School May 9 in Hermon.

In first singles, MDI’s Drake Janes defeated Matt Sforza 8-6, while Jimmy Carroll beat John Snyer 8-2 and Teddy Geary defeated Nate Fettig 8-1.

September Murray and Gabe Michael handed an 8-3 loss to Jacob Lana and Josh Berry in first doubles.

In second doubles, Lanvin Estacio and Jasper McLaughlin beat out Wyatt Butler and Isaac Parent 8-1.

For the girls, Ellie Bridgers defeated Alex Allain in first singles 8-5, while Delaney Smith shut out Maddie Willis 8-0 and India Janes beat Jillian Taylor 8-4.

In first singles, Rachel Jacobs and Emily Banks defeated Maddie Pullen and Paige Plissey 8-5, while Rachelle Swanson and Maggie Collins beat Olivia Tardie and Maddi Willey 8-5 in second doubles.

The Trojans will travel to Old Town High School for a match on Thursday, May 18, and will host John Bapst Memorial High School on Tuesday, May 23, at 4 p.m.