MDI High’s pep band spurs team, fans to win

AUGUSTA — A Mount Desert Island High School basketball game without the pep band would be just as bizarre as a game without a ball.
The band’s support was needed more than ever at Friday night’s Class B state championship, and the MDI pep band led by Michael Remy went above and beyond the call of duty.
It required two school buses to transport all 90 band members to the Augusta Civic Center to play for Trojan fans and players, which brought even more enjoyment to the MDI crowd.
There’s a feeling in the air when the arena full of supporters in green and white and the boys on the court hear the traditional intro song of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” It’s a feeling of excitement, suspense and anxiety all rolled into one. It’s a feeling that couldn’t be replicated without MDI High School’s talented musicians.
Back in February, seniors in the pep band were recognized in a special ceremony before a girls’ varsity basketball game. They included:
Josh Bloom, trumpet
Sierra Firley, flute
Emma Forthofer, snare drum
Kai Fox, saxophone
Ben Hagle, trumpet
Megan Howell, flute
Abby Kelley, saxophone
Avery LaValle, bass
Annie Painter, tenor sax
Nick Ressel, trumpet
Chelsea Schroeder, flute
Delanie Shepard, clarinet
Delaney Smith, tuba
Nathan Stanley, baritone sax
Kendrew Van Gorder, snare drum
Ben Watson, guitar