MDI High’s pep band spurs team, fans to win

AUGUSTA — A Mount Desert Island High School basketball game without the pep band would be just as bizarre as a game without a ball.

The band’s support was needed more than ever at Friday night’s Class B state championship, and the MDI pep band led by Michael Remy went above and beyond the call of duty.

It required two school buses to transport all 90 band members to the Augusta Civic Center to play for Trojan fans and players, which brought even more enjoyment to the MDI crowd.

There’s a feeling in the air when the arena full of supporters in green and white and the boys on the court hear the traditional intro song of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” It’s a feeling of excitement, suspense and anxiety all rolled into one. It’s a feeling that couldn’t be replicated without MDI High School’s talented musicians.

Back in February, seniors in the pep band were recognized in a special ceremony before a girls’ varsity basketball game. They included:

Josh Bloom, trumpet

Sierra Firley, flute

Emma Forthofer, snare drum

Kai Fox, saxophone

Ben Hagle, trumpet

Megan Howell, flute

Abby Kelley, saxophone

Avery LaValle, bass

Annie Painter, tenor sax

Nick Ressel, trumpet

Chelsea Schroeder, flute

Delanie Shepard, clarinet

Delaney Smith, tuba

Nathan Stanley, baritone sax

Kendrew Van Gorder, snare drum

Ben Watson, guitar